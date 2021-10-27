Lee Johnson celebrates the win against QPR.

Lee Johnson’s men progressed on penalties after a goalless draw against Championship outfit QPR at Loftus Road.

It was quite the feat for the Wearsiders to keep The Rs out given the London club have netted in all of their league games so far this season.

The shootout victory means Sunderland will play in the quarter final stage for the first time since their run to the final during the 2013-14 season.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about when the draw will be made for the Carabao Cup quarter final:

When is the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter final?

The remaining teams will learn who they will face on Saturday, October 30.

The quarter final draw will be taking place live on Soccer AM.

How can I watch the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter final?

Soccer AM will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 10.30am-12pm.

Previously, the draw has also been shown live for free on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel and it is expected to be the same this weekend.

Which teams are left in the Carabao Cup?

Sunderland are the lowest team left in the competition and the only team from League One.

Here’s who the Black Cats could face with the remaining games to be played on Wednesday at 7:45pm.

- Arsenal

- Chelsea

- Sunderland

- Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur

- Leicester City or Brighton

- Preston North End or Liverpool

- Stoke City or Brentford

- West Ham United or Manchester City

