News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

When every Sunderland player's contract will end after new Patrick Roberts deal - with some fast approaching: gallery

When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire - with some fast approaching...
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT

Several Black Cats players have also signed new contracts in recent months, after attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Some are also into the final year of their deals on Wearside, meaning the club will have some big decisions to make over the next 12 months.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

Patrick Roberts playing Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Picture by FRANK REID

Patrick Roberts playing Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season.

2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Pritchard remains a Sunderland player, though, and could still play a key part this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer’s transfer window but has signed a new deal at Sunderland until 2026 with a club option for another year.

3. Patrick Roberts - Summer of 2026

Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during this summer’s transfer window but has signed a new deal at Sunderland until 2026 with a club option for another year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

4. Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger returned to Wearside this year. Taylor, 20, has a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPremier LeagueBlack Cats