When every Sunderland player currently unavailable is expected to return explained

Sunderland start their Championship campaign on Sunday but there will be a few significant absentees for Tony Mowbray's side.

We take a look at who is out and most importantly, when they'll be back...

JENSON SEELT

Seelt arrived at the club still recovering from an ankle problem and took another whack to the same area on his debut in the US.

Mowbray, though, is confident that no significant damage has been done and expects him to be back sooner rather than later.

He wasn't fit for the squad on Saturday but could return on Tuesday night. Either way, a competitive debut against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup looks the most likely next step at this stage.

BRADLEY DACK

Dack has arrived in good shape and fully fit, but Mowbray has warned that it will take a little bit of time to build his match fitness with no pre-season minutes under his belt.

The attacking midfielder is in full training, and is set to make his debut against Crewe Alexandra next week.

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Sunderland had hoped that Embleton would be able to play some part in the final week of pre season but

The actual fracture from the initial injury has fully healed, so when he is back he should be fully fit and ready to go. That's expected to be in a few weeks time. All being well, he should be fully up and running by September.

ROSS STEWART

Mowbray revealed last week that Stewart had told him that he hoped to be back fit and playing by 'late September'.

There is of course significant uncertainty of Stewart's future but with that prognosis, there is doubt as to whether any side would bid at a level acceptable to Sunderland in this window.

The Black Cats are looking to recruit further up front regardless, to account for that uncertainty.

AJI ALESE

Alese underwent surgery at the start of the summer after suffering a recurrence of the thigh injury that kept him out of much of the second half of last season.

Alese is still yet to join his team mates back in training and with no pre-season training under his belt, will need time and likely some U21 minutes before he can be considered for a return. Dennis Cirkin's return to action is a major boost because Alese is likely to absent for a little while yet.

CORRY EVANS

Evans may well be the last of Sunderland's senior players to return from injury, after suffering a serious ACL injury against Middlesbrough in January.

Mowbray said towards the end of last season that Evans would hopefully be back around the end of the year, but with such a significant injury there'll be no pressure applied.

He is said to be recovering well on the programme set out, and is still expected to have a part to play later in the campaign.

ELIEZER MAYENDE

Mayende suffered a hamstring strain in training but Mowbray suggested it could be a couple of months before he features.

Clearly, he will need time to get up to speed in terms of match fitness once the actual injury has recovered. Mowbray feels one positive is that it will give the 18-year-old a chance to settle into the club away from from the pressure of Championship football.