The Black Cats have agreed a range of long and short-terms deals over the last 12 months, while it remains unclear which division they will be playing in next season.

It’s also worth noting there may be clauses in some players’ deals which have not been made public - and could see the lengths extended.

Here’s when the contract of every Black Cats player is set to expire, according to football website Transfermarkt.

After letting several first-team players leave last summer, Sunderland could find themselves in a similar position in a few months' time.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Jack Clarke (on loan from Tottenham) Contract expires: Summer 2022 Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

2. Nathan Broadhead (on loan from Everton) Contract expires: Summer 2022 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Callum Doyle (on loan from Manchester City) Contract expires: Summer 2022 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Leon Dajaku (on loan from Union Berlin) Contract expires: Summer 2022 (option to buy) Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales