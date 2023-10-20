2 . PIERRE EKWAH

Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up to the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game. The midfielder had been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it had essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland decided the right course was to let the injury fully clear, and the midfielder has been back in training this week. Like Pritchard, it is not yet clear whether Ekwah will be fit for Stoke and it will depend on him coming through full training on Friday. Sunderland need him to come through, as with Dan Neil suspended there are very few other options for Mowbray. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid