Sunderland travel to Stoke City tomorrow looking to get straight back on track following the disappointing 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light last time out.
Sunderland's injury list remains a relatively significant one but Tony Mowbray remains hopeful that he might have some reinforcements back for the game with a number of players returning to training in some capacity over the break.
So what's the latest on the injury front, who could be back on Saturday and who is likely facing a longer absence?
1. ALEX PRITCHARD
Pritchard missed the last two fixtures with a calf strain, but Mowbray was clear that he did not believe there was a major issue and that his absence was mainly precautionary.
The attacking midfielder has been back in some training over the course of the international break, but is one of a handful of players who Mowbray wants to see come through a full training session on Friday before he decides for sure that he is ready to return to the side. With Dan Neil's suspension, he has a good chance of getting straight back into the starting XI if fit. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid
2. PIERRE EKWAH
Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up to the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game.
The midfielder had been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it had essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland decided the right course was to let the injury fully clear, and the midfielder has been back in training this week.
Like Pritchard, it is not yet clear whether Ekwah will be fit for Stoke and it will depend on him coming through full training on Friday. Sunderland need him to come through, as with Dan Neil suspended there are very few other options for Mowbray. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid
3. BRADLEY DACK
Dack missed the last block of fixtures with a minor hamstring problem as Mowbray said the club were determined not to take any risks, well aware that pushing him could risk a more significant injury.
This international break was always seen as an important spell for him to return to training and build back up to match sharpness. Dack has been back in some training, and will hopefully train fully on Friday to potentially pave the way for him to return to the squad. Sunderland are being cautious with Dack so as not to risk more problems, so it may well be that he returns to the bench first and builds from there. Potential return date: Leicester City (A) October 24th Photo: FRANK REID
4. NIALL HUGGINS
Huggins was brought off as a precaution in the first half of the Middlesbrough defeat after experiencing some discomfort in a muscle.
Mowbray revealed on Thursday that Huggins was in contention to feature this weekend, which would be a major boost with other options in the position working their way back to fitness.
"Niall is OK," Mowbray said.
"We would be hopeful he's got a chance, he had a scan and there was an injury but he's been easing himself back into training. if he trains fully on Friday, he's got a chance." Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: FRANK REID