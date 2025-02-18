Sunderland are nearing a full squad as their previously significant injury list starts to clear

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though their lack of match fitness means they have yet to play a prominent role, the returns of Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne to the matchday squad over the past week have handed Régis Le Bris a major boost heading into the next few weeks.

Sunderland are close to having almost a full squad available - here’s when we expect their other sidelined players to return as things stand...

TOMMY WATSON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson is nearing a return should be back in full training at some stage this week. After a long spell on the sidelines Sunderland are unlikely to rush him back in action, and so it’s difficult to imagine he’ll have a significant role this weekend if he is even involved at all. Next weekend looks a more likely return date and it will likely be as an impact substitute to begin with.

Potential return date - Sheffield Wednesday (A) February 28th

JAYDEN DANNS

Sunderland discovered a back problem after the Liverpool youngster had his medical ahead of signing on loan for the rest of the campaign. With little to no time to source an alternative, the Black Cats pressed ahead with the deal in the hope that the 19-year-old can return in time to play a significant part in the run in. There's no timescale on his return yet, other than he will definitely a need a couple of weeks resting before his return-to-play programme can be plotted. Won’t feature this month and his absence will likely extend into March - though how much so is not yet known.

Potential return date - N/A

AHMED ABDULLAHI

Abdullahi returned to fitness after a long recovery from groin surgery, but then picked up a couple of niggles not directly related to the initial injury. This is fairly common for a young player returning from a significant injury and so Sunderland have decided to keep him in the U21 side for now, slowly building his way up to a full 90 before joining the senior matchday squad. He has played 45 minutes then 60, scoring a hat-trick in that latter appearance. He seems likely to be involved with the U21s when they travel to Southampton, and a full game would represent a big step towards a debut. Le Bris said last week that he is still only at around 70% fitness so he’ll want to give him a longer run in full training with his senior team-mates.

Potential return date - Cardiff City (H) March 8th

JENSON SEELT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt returned to the matchday squad agains Luton but was never likely to feature significantly as Sunderland take a cautious approach with his recovery from a major knee issue. His physicality has developed a lot during his time time away from action and so Sunderland want to give him plenty of time to adapt in the U21s side. Is available for selection but with Sunderland’s defensive options currently strong, every chance he plays for the U21s on Friday before pushing on again next week.

Potential return date - Sheffield Wednesday (A) February 28th

AJI ALESE

Alese suffered a broken leg in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City and has ben ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery. Should be back for pre-season.

Potential return date - Pre-season 2025

NIALL HUGGINS

Huggins is recovering from a major knee injury and Sunderland are determined not to rush him back to action. He could return for the final weeks of the campaign but there’s every chance he instead builds towards a pre-season return. Sunderland won’t take any risks.

Potential return date - N/A

Your next Sunderland read: I watched Sunderland's late defeat at Leeds United and here are my key conclusions