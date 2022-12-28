When Alex Pritchard, Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch could return for Sunderland as Cats prepare for Wigan test
Sunderland are preparing to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium – but the Black Cats have several injury concerns ahead of the match.
Tony Mowbray’s side have climbed to ninth in the Championship following a 2-1 home win over Blackburn, after goals from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms saw the hosts come from behind to take all three points.
The Sunderland squad will stay in the North West after the Wigan match to prepare for a meeting with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
They will then face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on January 7, before returning to league action against Swansea seven days later.
We’ve taken a closer look at the squad’s injury situation ahead of the upcoming fixtures:
Alex Pritchard
After missing the games against Hull and Blackburn with a minor calf issue, Pritchard is set to travel with the squad to the North West.
“He trained properly with us for the first time on Tuesday," said Mowbray in his pre-match press conference.
Even if he doesn’t start, it sounds like the 29-year-old may be in the squad to face Wigan.
Potential return day: December 28 vs Wigan
Lynden Gooch
The 27-year-old was forced off against Blackburn with a hamstring issue, yet Mowbray said he could still feature against Wigan.
"Gooch will be touch and go,” said the Black Cats boss.
After Trai Hume came off the bench and impressed against Blackburn, Gooch may be given some extra time to recover.
Potential return day: January 1 vs Blackpool
Dennis Cirkin
The full-back was also forced off against Blackburn with a hip issue and hasn’t been ruled out of the Wigan match.
“It's his hip rather than his knee but whether he can travel with us will depend on those results,” said Mowbray. “If it's just a bruise, there's every chance he comes along.”
Potential return day: December 28 vs Wigan / January 1 vs Blackpool
Danny Batth
While Batth could also travel with the squad for their games in the North West, he was originally expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks with a calf issue.
The defender was substituted against Hull on December 17 so it’s more likely he’ll be available again in the New Year.
Potential return day: January 7 vs Shrewsbury
Aji Alese
An ankle injury kept Alese out of the win over Blackburn and the defender is also set to miss the Wigan fixture.
"I think it's fair to say that Aji Alese isn't going to make it,” Mowbray admitted.
The FA Cup match against Shrewsbury may be a more realistic target.
Potential return day: January 7 vs Shrewsbury
Niall Huggins
Another defensive setback.
Mowbray has said Huggins won’t travel with the squad to the North West due to an ankle issue.
“It's not serious and it's not a long issue - but he won't be able to travel with us,” said Mowbray.
Potential return date: January 14 vs Swansea
Elliot Embleton
Sunderland are hopeful the midfielder will play again this season despite suffering a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which required surgery.
"He'll be positive around the building while he recovers I'm sure of that,” said Mowbray “Before we know it he'll be back, hopefully he can help us finish off our season and get himself feeling confident."
Potential return date: Unknown