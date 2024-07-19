1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON

Patterson has been linked with a number of top-tier clubs over the course of the summer, with Wolves being the latest. Sunderland's goalkeeper business so far this summer clearly suggests that they believe he'll be their number one goalkeeper next season. He has four years left to run on his current deal, so the club really couldn't be in a stronger position. Patterson himself is unlikely to push for an exit if there's little prospect of playing regularly or a strong development plan. Time will tell but an exit feels hugely unlikely. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid