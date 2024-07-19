Sunderland face Nottingham Forest on Friday evening as their pre-season preparations take a big step up in intensity.
The Black Cats continue to be active in the transfer market, with Alan Browne becoming their second summer signing last week and Matty Young their latest outgoing on Thursday evening. Here, we take a look at every transfer and contract deal Kristjaan Speakman has been linked with completing this summer and assess what fans need to know about the links and how likely they really are...
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Patterson has been linked with a number of top-tier clubs over the course of the summer, with Wolves being the latest. Sunderland's goalkeeper business so far this summer clearly suggests that they believe he'll be their number one goalkeeper next season. He has four years left to run on his current deal, so the club really couldn't be in a stronger position. Patterson himself is unlikely to push for an exit if there's little prospect of playing regularly or a strong development plan. Time will tell but an exit feels hugely unlikely. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
2. ALEX BASS
Bass has joined League Two side Notts County on a permanent deal after a successful loan at AFC Wimbledon last season. Sunderland recouped a fee for the goalkeeper as he entered the last year of his contract, making a sale the best option for all parties. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
3. MATTY YOUNG
Young has joined Salford City on a season-long loan. It's a remarkable move for a 17-year-old goalkeeper to be playing at League Two level and a reflection of how highly he is rated. He'll challenge for regular football alongside former Wigan and Boro keeper Jamie Jones, who also signed for Salford this week. | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
4. SIMON MOORE
Sunderland's first signing of the summer. The Black Cats feel he'll offer cover and competition for Anthony Patterson while also adding some very valuable experience both to the goalkeeping group and the dressing room more broadly. Likely to make his debut in Spain this weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
