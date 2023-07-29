Sunderland stepped up their preparations for the new season with an entertaining draw with Real Mallorca.

Hemir continued his impressive form with an early goal to give Tony Mowbray's side the lead, but the visitors were much improved after the break and showed their La Liga pedigree to earn a deserved draw with Verdat Muqiri's header.

An open contest threatened to boil over late on when Luke O'Nien was caught by a horrific challenge from Mallorca's Maffeo with just minutes to play, but an even contest should put Mowbray's side in good order for the new season.

The Black Cats took their lead early in the game, breaking quickly and working the ball to Bellingham on the edge of the area. His low effort was well saved by Hemir was quickest to the loose ball, allowing him to work a corner. The visitors switched off and Sunderland took it quickly, allowing Roberts to cross to the back post. Hemir had made a clever run across goal and rose to nod in from close range, eerily and encouragingly similar to many of his efforts in pre season so far.

The game was played at a reasonable intensity, and allow Sunderland were doing most of the running their were signs of threat from their opponents. Dan Ballard had to do superbly to make a late block inside his own box, while only a good last-ditch challenge from Luke O'Nien prevented another clear goalscoring opportunity.

Sunderland, though, looked sharp and appeared to have the edge as you might expect given they are further along in their pre-season programme.

A strong cross from Hume was just beyond the lively Hemir, but broke kindly for Jack Clarke who saw his effort blocked. Mowbray's side created their best opening yet when Neil did well to steal possession in midfield, allowing Bellingham to drive to the edge of the box. He found Robert on the overlap but on his weaker foot, the winger could only drive over the bar.

Mallorca created one good opening before the break, but Rodriguez could only head onto the roof of the net from inside the box. When a similar cross from the opposite flank was aimed at former Lazio striker Verdant Muqiri just moments after the break, though, the striker towered over O'Nien and left Patterson with no chance as he powered his effort into the far corner to level scores.

The visitors has come out with extra intensity after the break, and it was taking Sunderland a little while to get up to their pace. Muqiri did brilliantly to get ahead of Ballard shortly afterwards, but this time turned his header just wide of the far post.

The game was being played almost entirely in Sunderland's half, though the clear chances did begin to dry up around the hour mark and the intensity dropped just a touch again. The hosts were in trouble when Rodriguez spun away from Ekwah in the middle of the pitch, but the eventual effort flashed just wide of Patterson's near post.

Clever footwork on the edge of the area from substitute Chris Rigg did open up Sunderland's first real sight of goal with just under ten minutes left, but Ekwah could only fire the effort over the bar. Another smart move started with Ba on the left and ended with Hume driving his long-range effort just over, Sunderland finishing the half far stronger than they started it.

The game looked as if it might peter out without real incident but the referee was then left with no choice to show a red card to Mallorca's Maffeo, who was beaten to a 50-50 by O'Nien but then flew in with a two-footed challenge from behind on the byline.

There was still time for Neil to fire in one edfort from long range, but his effort was well over the bar as the game finished in what was on balance, a fair draw.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard (Triantis, 62), O'Nien, Cirkin (Huggins, 74); Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham (Rigg, 62); Roberts (Lihadji, 74), Clarke (Bennette, 74), Hemir (Ba, 62)