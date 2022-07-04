Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side will wrap up their summer preparations ahead of the new Championship season against Paul Hartley’s side before hosting Coventry City at the Stadium of Light six days later to begin the new league campaign.

The Black Cats are set to travel to Portugal where they will face Europa League finalists Rangers before several fixtures upon their return including the trip to Pools.

And here is everything you need to know about the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sunderland will travel to the Suit Direct Stadium for their final pre-season friendly. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

When do Sunderland face Hartlepool United?

Sunderland will face Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium on Monday, July 25 with kick off scheduled for 7pm.

What are the ticket details for Sunderland’s fixture with Hartlepool United?

Fans can order their tickets for the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium from Tuesday, July 5 at 10am when tickets will go on sale.

Prices for the fixture are: £12 for adults, £7 for concessions, over 65’s, armed forces, students, 18-21’s, under-18’s and under-14’s.

Children under the age of five-years-old can attend the fixture for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Disabled fans are entitled to a free carer ticket if in receipt of Higher Rate Disability Allowance or Enhanced PIP. Relevant identification will be required for all concession tickets.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets will be available to purchase online via the official club website. General sale will commence on Friday, July 15 at 12 noon subject to availability.

Is there anything else I need to know about tickets for Sunderland’s fixture with Hartlepool United?

Black Cats supporters can only purchase tickets in the Brunel Group stand. This stand is reserved for standing only.

How else can I follow Sunderland’s fixture with Hartlepool United?

At the time of writing, the club has yet to confirm whether the friendly with Pools will be streamed live for supporters.