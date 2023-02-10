What Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland injuries, team news and Dennis Cirkin ahead of Reading fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Reading in the Championship – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats are ninth in the table following last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and were narrowly beaten by Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday.
Mowbray will have to weigh up whether to make changes to his side ahead of a congested fixture schedule.
Here’s what was said at The Academy of Light as the Black Cats spoke to the media.
“Basically I target the next game but am very mindful of Tuesday night.
“If I’m leaving one or two players out who played the other night I’m already telling them there is every chance they will be starting on Tuesday.
“We obviously get the data of how hard they run, how much they work, how many sprints they do, and you have to be mindful of not breaking players down.
“Hopefully they understand that and it’s my job to try and let them know they are not getting dropped, they are getting rested.
“It’s a difficult conversation sometimes with young players that they are not getting dropped.
“You have to talk to them and try to get them to understand that we are trying to collectively achieve and they have to take a bench position at some stages.”
“I think that’s the balance I‘ve been feeling.
“We are trying to get these young boys game time to play and to get them involved, and yet we want to try and win games.
“Thankfully the young players have stepped up to the mark generally and we’ve not weakened the team when we have brought young players off the bench or played them from the start.
“I think it’s great for their education that the team have been able to keep the progress going and it’s great that we are still in and around it two points outside the top six, with a lot of other teams of course.
“You look at Wigan, a team who came up out of League One with us and they find themselves where they are.
“It’s a real positive for the club that we are competing in the league at this level and who’s to say that we can’t maintain it and win some football matches and see where the league table takes us.
“Whether the depth of the squad allows us to do that. We have been pretty unfortunate with the striker situation but most teams have crucial injuries, that’s why you have squads.”
“I think he’s available now, the first game he’s been available for. I think his work permit is through.
“He is a young boy and I know he’s played Champions League football at a good level and looks very exciting, yet it does take time.
“Isaac doesn’t really communicate with anyone other than the four or five other French kids. He’s not got any English which is really difficult.
“He understands when you say his name and will look over but it’s very difficult to get things across to him.
“At this moment in the short team, potentially he might be someone we put on to impact a game with the qualities that he brings.
“It’s very difficult to plan and prepare a game when the lad can’t really understand the information being given to him at the moment.”
“Reading had a fantastic start to the season and maybe we put a pin in their bubble with a positive performance and good result down there.
“They had started the season extremely well and were top of the table after seven of eight games I think.
“Every team carries a threat and Reading undoubtedly carry a threat. Paul Ince is by nature a winner and we have to be mindful that his teams are going to come and give us a tough test.
“We have to be at our best, move the ball around as quick as we can and penetrate, be on their backline, and see how we get on.”
“Not for this game, no.
“It took a day or two longer than we hoped to get him back to no symptoms
“He is back on the grass now and that time process has started, I’m pretty sure he’ll be available for Tuesday.
“Unfortunately for us and unfortunately for Dennis he’s going to miss the weekend.”
“I don’t think there is anybody added or lost from midweek.
“There are a few people who haven’t trained since midweek but we hope they’ll be available for the game tomorrow.
“The injuries on my board I think we have what I would call five first-team players unavailable, but that’s pretty normal at this stage of the season with a lot of clubs.
“Without studying Reading’s squad I’m sure they have some injuries as well and players they would prefer to have available.
“We try not to make too much of it and try to select a team that can go there and give Reading some problems.”
“I think it gives the players a bit of confidence, a bit of belief that they can compete at a certain level.
“You could feel their extra quality and extra positional play, the way they play and trust each other. I think we are trying to develop a positional game, yet the Championship is a little bit different to the Premier League in the way it’s played and different types of teams.
“In possession we are trying to have a pretty fluid team if we can and there are lessons to be learnt from it.
“That’s gone now and we move onto the next game. Reading is a totally different challenge for us and one we should be looking forward to.
“Hopefully we can take some confidence into the game and make life difficult for Reading.”
“They carry some obvious threats, I think Andy Carroll is available after being suspended.
“There are some obvious threats from them and it’s just the next game for us and a big challenge to try and get three points.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Forward Joe Gelhardt is available again after he was cup-tied for Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat against Fulham.
Alex Pritchard came off the bench against The Cottagers and may now be ready to start after recovering from a calf issue.
Dennis Cirkin will have to be assessed after suffering a concussion against Millwall last weekend.
Lynden Gooch is still expected to miss out with a hip flexor issue, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray this afternoon.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home match against Reading.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 12:30pm today, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.