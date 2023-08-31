What Tony Mowbray said about Southampton's Ross Stewart bid and Sunderland's transfer business
Tony Mowbray is due to speak to the media at 1pm ahead of Sunderland's game against Southampton this weekend.
Sunderland welcome Southampton to the Stadium of Light in the Championship this Saturday with Russell Martin's men set to make the long trip north.
However, with the window entering its final throws, transfer speculation is currently dominating the agenda with the Saints having had several bids rejected for Black Cats striker Ross Stewart.
With the transfer deadline set to pass on September 1 at 11pm there is still work to do for Sunderland ahead of Saturday's game.
Here, though, we'll be bringing you live updates from Tony Mowbray's press conference with Sunderland's head coach set to face questions ahead of Southampton.
Tony Mowbray's pre-Southampton press conference LIVE!
Key Events
- Sunderland face Southampton in the Championship at the Stadium of Light this Saturday
- The Saints have have placed several bids for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart
- The Black Cats have rejected an approach from Stuttgart for midfielder Pierre Ekwah
- Sunderland look set to sign Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn with the player due for a medical
Mogga on transfers again:
Says he's not on the coalface in terms of recruitment. He is coaching the players he is given. Says the recruitment team know Sunderland need strikers..
Mogga on Stewart again
Says he's probably up there with one of the best forwards in the league. Says the saga hasn't affected anyone at the club. Says if Ross was to go then who is the next one? That's the job. I would be disappointed if he was to go without being replaced. Namechecks Hemir and Mayenda too.
Mogga on performances
Says the club have had good meetings about performances so far this season. Says all the indicators like xG and xGA have been really good this season and that he's pleased. Says Sunderland just need to sort goalscoring out.
Need a "killer centre-forward" once they "resolve that they will be a pretty good team."
More from Mogga
Mogga on Stewart
Tony Mowbray on Ross Stewart. Says he can't say anything. Can't be getting sold unless Sunderland bring players in.
Mogga on transfers
Tony Mowbray says he is expecting it to be busy... he hopes so. Says deals are hard to make happen. Has just left the boardroom. and recruitment department and says they're all grafting away.