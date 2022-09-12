“I think you have to keep it routine in football.

“Our footballers played an in-house game to make sure their fitness levels, we replicated a game really so that the disruption wasn’t too big.

“Their physical output through the week was what it needs to be going into the next game so if the game is Wednesday we count it back two days going into the game.

“There has not been too much disruption for the football team because that’s the preparation that we have.

To play Reading away and then a few days later to play Watford is huge and then it looked as though that was going to be thrown out, there was a lot of talk about whether the Watford game was going to go ahead because it’s on the outskirts of North London but it looks like it will.

“We are planning and preparing to go to Reading, stay down South for a few days rather than travel back and have one day here then travel all the way back