What Tony Mowbray said about Kyril Louis-Dreyfus comments, Ross Stewart, transfers and Birmingham fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s – with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to held his pre-match press conference today.
Following the Championship’s midweek results, Sunderland have slipped to 17th in the table with just one game left before the World Cup break.
Mowbray will hope to have several players available again when the season resumes in December following multiple injury setbacks.
It won’t be easy for Sunderland against a Birmingham side which has lost just one of eight matches in recent weeks.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
Mowbray on KLD comments that players may have to be sold and club model
“I think it’s every club’s model isn’t it.
“Apart from Manchester City and maybe Newcastle, everyone is for sale aren’t they?
“I was a big advocate at my previous club of selling assets and reinvesting back into the team to make the team better. No team stays together these days for five, six, seven years.
“I think as you come down the pyramid it’s a similar thing. You should never be afraid to sell footballers because there is always another hero around the corner.
“You sell a hero and buy a new one and the fans love him.
“I went to the fans open day and people were talking to me about Maja and I was thinking, hang on a minute, Maja. What about Ross Stewart?
“If you sell one hero it doesn’t matter because there is another one around the corner and that is what football is. But I understand the concept of it.
“That is why recruitment is massive in any football club.”
Mowbray on finding the right balance
“For me it’s been tough.
“The model of our club is to develop players but you have to win.
“At the end of the day you have to win football matches for supporters, and I’m trying to balance the development and winning.
“I enjoy the challenge, what I don’t enjoy is the feeling of defeat.
“That’s the world of a football coach.”
Mowbray on World Cup call-ups for Wright and Bennette
“I’ve spoken to them both and wish them well.
“They are both playing for countries with tough groups but their aspirations are probably to enjoy the experience and make your country proud.
“Obviously Bailey there is every chance there won’t be another chance for him to play at a World Cup.
“For Bailey it is amazing and good timing that he’s been able to get back in the team, and I hope he can impact his national team.
“I think he has Mbappe to play against so good luck to him!
“Jewison is a young boy with talent and good attributes. It will be an amazing experience for him I think and he should go along and enjoy it.
“He has Spain and Germany in his group. Wow! Go and enjoy it and do your country proud.”
Will Ross Stewart be back after the break?
“Possibly. It would be nice.
“I think it’s nice to see Ellis back with his boots on and has had three or four appearances now.
“I think he’s still way short of match fitness that is required to make a big impact on the team other than from the substitutes bench.
“I think we saw on saturday without being critical of him, it’s hard to get to the intensity levels at the start of a football match, as opposed to coming on at 60 minutes and he can come on and make a big impact as he did.
“He is going to need some games to get up to speed and potential Ross might find the same scenario. I would hope after this World Cup break he will be back training with the team and we can build him up to what is required.”
Mowbray on Birmingham
“I think watching them, my Blackburn team played against them for the last five years. They look like a team with an identity. Front foot, high press.
“Out of possession I think they are 23rd in the league so they are not really interested in having the ball but are very good at taking it off you.
“We have to be ready for that and know what’s coming.”
Mowbray on recruitment
“We have had conversations and know which areas we would like to strengthen.
“At this moment I haven’t seen the list that the recruitment department are putting together. I don’t know the levels of financial support there will be to sign the players we want to sign.
“I’m sure them moments are coming
“We have had one meeting and identified which positions we would like to strengthen the team positionally.“
Mowbray on the break
“I think it will do the injured players really good because they are not missing football matches and are getting closer to fitness.”
Injuries news
“There are lots. Not that I can tell you about though.
“The one positive that I can mention is that Niall Huggins is back on the grass, played for the under-21s at St James’ Park the other week.
“He’s back now training with the first team and, as he’s been coming back to the first team, has been training with the 21s so the intensity levels have been a bit easier for him.
“He has been training with the first team and will be on the coach travelling with us to Birmingham.”
Is there an advantage not playing in midweek?
“I think there is a lot of talk about how much football is played.
“I think when I watch Birmingham the way they play is very intense, high intensity and high pressure. Whether they can replicate what they do week in, week out.
“Does it give us an advantage? Not really. We will play the way we will play and they might adapt the way they play.
“Someone said to me this morning that their manager has made some comments about the schedule.
“It’s modern day football and you can moan all you want, the schedule is the schedule. Clubs get financial advantages by playing these games on the TV so we just have to get on with it.”