“I had five and a half years there at Blackburn and it was a really important period in my career.

“It was a different type of job and got there with them second bottom of the Championship with 15 games to go, late February in 2017. I think we lost three of the last 15 games and yet went down on the last day of the season at Brentford.

“We bounced straight back and it was really important for that football club to bounce back. Sunderland found how difficult it is in League One. it’s very, very difficult.

“You look at the league now this year, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Ipswich. There are a lot of teams desperate to get out and thankfully for Blackburn we got out at the first time of asking.

“I think it was just trying to build the club really, trying to put some assets into the club, recruit well and build it without getting carried away.

“In my final year we threatened the play-offs. We were second in the league in the middle of February. Brereton-Diaz got injured and missed 12 games and we stopped scoring to win games. We fell away and finished eighth.

“My contract expired and I left, spend some time at home and here I am

“Good memories, wonderful club. Obviously the history of that club they won the league Premier League 94/95 with Shearer and Sutton.