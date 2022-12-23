“They have had some amazing results. They went to Norwich, who were in the Premier League last year, and won 2-0.

“Yet they got beat 4-1 by Preston at home, they got beat 3-0 away at Burnley. They have had some heavy defeats.

“They lost quite heavily against Notts Forest in midweek after making changes.

“The game against us I know Brereton scored with his left foot from 20 yards in the top corner, they scored a second which seemed to be offside but wasn’t given.

“I think in what was a tight game we applied ourselves pretty well and wer hard done by in that game.

“This is another opportunity for us to try and get three points.

“Blackburn Rovers have some talented individuals and a lot of players I know well.

“We have to be respectful of what they’ve got and individual talent on the pitch can hurt any team, as they’ve shown.