What Tony Mowbray said about Elliot Embleton, Danny Batth, team news and Blackburn Rovers fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship – and head coach Tony Mowbray set to held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City last time out – despite being reduced to 10 men following Elliot Embleton’s red card.
It means Sunderland are 13th in the table at the halfway stage of the campaign with eight wins, seven draws and eight defeats.
Blackburn are eight points ahead of Sunderland and are third in the table following a 2-0 win at Norwich.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light:
RECAP: Tony Mowbray press conference
“There are so many games in a short period of time and every picture can change very quickly.
“I sit here hopeful that we can get nine points in the next week and create excitement for the second half of the season.
“Yet there is always anxiety around performance, injuries, selection, three games in a short period of time. Who can you play, who can’t you play? We have to be mindful of people being out injured.
“And the young boys on the fringes, they need to be playing. The second half of the season I hope we can get some of the young lads who haven’t had as many minutes as they would like, we can include them more as we grow and develop the team.”
“It is the same opportunity for every team having three games in this period.
“If you look at the table, nine points is massive.
“The team will be spending a few days in the North West which is good for the team being together again.
“Hopefully there are benefits of it and we can pick up some points.”
“I think so.
“I talk to them boys about how they are feeling and where they are at.
“I think the opportunity is there now to play them both now for 90 minutes in my mind. Whether we can play them both for three games a week is another question.
“I think the squad are in a good place and are really sharp and bright.
“We talk about Ross Stewart, Ross Stewart comes back and things link better at times.
“Ellis is the other option and Ellis is really powerful at running down channels and getting slid in on goal. Ross comes to feet a lot more, nicks things around the corner and sets things.
“The team at the top end of the pitch looked a little bit different with Ross in the team.”
“I haven’t had him back for long but he scored a fantastically composed goal away at Hull.
“He’s a striker in my opinion who recognises space, knows where the space is. The goal he scored, he’s coming short, he spins past and is running through on goal.
“He’s a real high-quality footballer. The more high-quality footballers you have in the team the more games you are going to win.
“We are very happy that Ross is fit and ready to go.”
“They have had some amazing results. They went to Norwich, who were in the Premier League last year, and won 2-0.
“Yet they got beat 4-1 by Preston at home, they got beat 3-0 away at Burnley. They have had some heavy defeats.
“They lost quite heavily against Notts Forest in midweek after making changes.
“The game against us I know Brereton scored with his left foot from 20 yards in the top corner, they scored a second which seemed to be offside but wasn’t given.
“I think in what was a tight game we applied ourselves pretty well and wer hard done by in that game.
“This is another opportunity for us to try and get three points.
“Blackburn Rovers have some talented individuals and a lot of players I know well.
“We have to be respectful of what they’ve got and individual talent on the pitch can hurt any team, as they’ve shown.
“We have to be at our best, our fans will expect us to give everything we’ve got and that’s what will happen I’m sure.”
“One to two weeks, two to three weeks.
“He’s not out there training but it’s not a bad injury.
He might be chomping at the bit to come with us for the two games in the North West but I don’t think he’s going to be ready for them. He might surprise me.
“We have morning meetings with the video department every morning and they give me data and their data at the moment is 10-20 days.
“We have to build him back up and strengthen him back up.”
“I think the hope is yes.
“Every player reacts differently to injuries and their bodies react differently.
“I sit here and hope we will see him again this season.”
“I think he was having his operation today.
“I think footballers when they get bad injuries there is emotion for them, they can’t do what they want to do.
“I think you have to come to terms with it really quickly and get ready for your rehabilitation.
“I think the first obstacle was to have the operation to correct the breakage. His rehab will start pretty soon
“It’s not easy for him. He’s been in and was bright enough. He has to be positive.”