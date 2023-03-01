“I went back to Middlesbrough, went back to Blackburn, teams I spent a few years at.

“I think for the individual, for Alex I’m not sure if he’ll be looking forward to it or there will be a bit of trepidation, I’m not sure. He’ll just want his team to reflect how he wants them to be.

“For us we have our own targets and have lost a couple of games last week and need to get back to winning ways. I’m pretty sure it will be a good football match and a very intense football match

“I think the opposition manager on the other side it’s irrelevant to what really goes on on the pitch really, and we have to find a way to come out on top if we can.

“They will be very determined to pick up points. They are a very attritional team from what I’ve seen, they get the ball forward early.

“I think Stoke City, from the Tony Pulis days really, have always been a difficult, hard-working, honest team. My mind is still like that of Stoke being a little bit like that, a really difficult team to play against ,get the ball forward, put it in your box, ask questions and run hard.