Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their promotion from League One, The Millers are unbeaten in the league so far this season, recording two wins and three draws.

Paul Warne’s side beat Birmingham 2-0 last time out, courtesy of two goals from defender Richard Wood.

To find out more, we caught up with football writer Leon Wobschall at our sister title The Yorkshire Post to ask about Sunderland’s next opponents:

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How would you assess Rotherham's start to the season?

LW: “Outstanding. They are five Championship matches unbeaten and for a spot of context, that's one game away from equalling their longest unbeaten run at this level under Paul Warne.

“Given the summer upheaval of losing two big players who they were desperate to keep and who contributed massively to their success last season in Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, it reflects extremely well upon the players and management and the togetherness, spirit, organisation and ability among Warne's squad.

“They have already picked up solid away points at Preston and QPR and given their difficulties away from home at second-tier levels for fair spells of Warne's time in charge, it is a big tick in the box.”

What system have they been playing?

LW: “Sort of a 3-1-4-2, with former Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser playing just in front of the back three and with Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Washington up top.”

Who have been their key players this season?

LW: “Ogbene, for sure. He has established himself in the Ireland side and has been playing down the middle after moving in from the wing following Smith's exit.

“He has proved a real irritant with his trickery, directness and pace and he has given defences a fair few problems this season already. He has scored four times already and the Millers will be keen for the transfer window to close with him still being at the club. He's in his final year and is likely to run down his contract and move on a free next summer when he will have plenty of suitors.

“Barlaser has also started the season impressively and is good for a fair few assists. Ben Wiles is also a player who is coveted and veteran defender Richard Wood has enjoyed a fine start to the season at both ends of the pitch. Grant Hall looks a good signing, Viktor Johansson is a strong keeper, while Conor Washington has fitted straight in with his prodigious work rate.”

What's the latest team news ahead of the match?

LW: “Cohen Bramall and Cameron Humphreys, who both impressed at wing-back on Saturday, both also picked up injuries. Humphreys is definitely out for a spell, while Bramall will be assessed. The Millers also have a doubt over an unnamed player, while Peter Kioso (groin) is out.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?