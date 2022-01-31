What to expect from a crucial deadline day like no other for Sunderland

What it does tell you is that the club hierarchy believe the structures behind the head coach are robust, and that as such their recruitment plans can survive the turbulence of Sunday night's dramatic decision.

It nevertheless adds a fascinating dynamic to what was going to be a critically important deadline day even before Lee Johnson's departure.

For sure, the four arrivals in the January window so far very much fitted in with the club's broader philosophy. In Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts, Sunderland identified two players at very different stages of their careers, but ones who they believed would benefit from the club's playing philosophy and grow their value rapidly.

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

With Jack Clarke, there was a dynamic and versatile forward who would easily slot into the preferred system and style.

Though at 31 Danny Batth was a very different kind of signing, Johnson was far from alone in believing an experienced centre-back dominant in the air was crucial to this team's promotion hopes.

Johnson's departure should not in theory affect their positions in the squad, though it is known that Roberts and Batth in particular are players he pushed hard to recruit.

For him to depart so soon after their arrival is clearly far from ideal.

Sunderland are nevertheless unlikely to depart from their playing philosophy or broader long-term goals, and so the new head coach will surely be similarly enthused by the technical players at his disposal.

It therefore follows that, again in theory, their targets for the final day of the window should not be affected by Johnson's departure.

On Friday, Johnson had stated unsurprisingly that the club's priority was a striker to lessen the load on Ross Stewart while Nathan Broadhead recovers from a hamstring injury.

Though the club can sign Jermain Defoe as a free agent beyond the 11pm deadline on Monday, for all parties a swift resolution is crucial. For if Defoe is to opt for a move elsewhere, then the Black Cats need to be able to move for another option.

The other two positions Johnson said the club could consider recruits in are central midfield and full back.

Saturday's dire defeat at Bolton Wanderers did little to suggest that Sunderland have the depth they need in either of those positions, and further additions would go some way to allaying the concerns over the run-in amongst supporters.

It is also likely that there will be a number of outgoings in the closing stages of the window.

Arbenit Xhemajli was not in the matchday squad on Saturday and with Bailey Wright closing in on a return to fitness, there is the possibility that the Kosovan secures a loan move.

He is understandably eager to take the next step in his recovery from a major knee injury by playing regular senior football, but in the heat of the promotion battle it looks unlikely to happen on Wearside.

Sunderland are also open to loans for some of the more senior players in their U23 squads, with Benji Kimpioka and Tyrese Dyce the most likely at this stage. They can of course move beyond the 11pm deadline, providing it is to a National League club or below.

This is a crucial day in Sunderland's season, and with Johnson leaving the pressure is firmly on Kristjaan Speakman and the board.

