Sunderland fans will have to wait until Thursday, June 23 to find out who Alex Neil’s side will be facing on opening day of the season, however, a few clues may have already been dropped about where they might be playing on certain key dates.

As always, Newcastle United and Sunderland will be kept apart on match days, meaning, where possible, only one will be playing at home with the other facing an away game that day.

Opening day

Sunderland will be playing Championship football next season after being victorious over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Sunderland fans will likely see their first game back in the Championship being played at the Stadium of Light.

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks-off on Saturday August 6 with Newcastle hosting Nottingham Forest.

With the Championship season starting a week prior to this, on July 30, it means that the Black Cats will probably start the season at home, before being on the road a week later to allow for Newcastle’s home clash with Forest.

This will undoubtedly excite supporters who have waited four years to see Sunderland back playing Championship football.

Pre-Qatar World Cup

The weekend of November 12 will see the last weekend of Championship football before the World Cup. Alex Neil’s side will likely be on the road that day as Newcastle host Chelsea.

Festive period

The Stadium of Light will likely host Sunderland on Boxing Day as Newcastle are scheduled for a trip to Leicester City.

New Year’s Eve sees Newcastle host Leeds United, so expect an away game around this time.

The Magpies then travel to the capital to face Arsenal on January 2 and so the busy festive period will probably end with a home game for Sunderland.

Of course, these games are subject to change because of TV and because of the uncertainty surrounding the World Cup, when games will be played around the festive period is currently unknown, however, this does offer supporters a glimpse into what they can expect around Christmas time.

Final day of the season