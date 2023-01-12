The Swans are just three points behind the Black Cats in the Championship table but have only won one of their five league games since the World Cup break.

"There’s very little between us and them in terms of points,” said Martin when asked about Sunderland. “I really like them as a team, they're young, vibrant and energetic and have a manager with so much experience at this level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They pose a lot of threat, it’s a brilliant place to play. I really enjoyed playing there myself as a player. It’s one we’re really looking forward to and one I think we’re really well prepared for."

Swansea City boss Russell Martin. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Swansea don’t have any fresh injury concerns following their 1-1 draw at Bristol City in the FA Cup last weekend, with midfielder Liam Walsh back in training following a long-term Achilles injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Whittaker won’t be in the squad to face Sunderland, though, despite being recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth.

Whittaker has been linked with a move to League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and also been the subject of a failed bid from another unnamed club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in a good shape I think,” added Martin when asked about team news ahead of the Sunderland match.

“Liam Walsh has returned to full training and we’ll hope to get him some minutes with the under-21s in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be nice to have him back fully engaged with the squad. We know what a brilliant technician he is so it will be good to have him back.

“We’ve had bids for two of our players – one of those is Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With that in mind, Morgan won't be involved at the weekend with that hanging over his head. I’ve been really pleased with him since he’s come back, but the reality is that if he plays one minute for us, he can’t go to that club.