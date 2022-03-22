While the club’s approach will be influenced by the division they find themselves in, the Black Cats will already be assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Jermain Defoe are among the players who will see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Patrick Roberts’ initial deal is also set to end, yet the club have an option to extend the playmaker’s contract.

Sunderland also have several players at the club who are currently on loan, such as Callum Doyle, Nathan Broadhead and Leon Dajaku.

Here, we’ve put together a starting XI of players whose Sunderland contracts will run beyond the summer.

1. GK Anthony Patterson The 21-year-old goalkeeper has started every game since Alex Neil took charge of the club and is under contract until 2023. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester After joining the club in 2021 Winchester is also under contract until 2023 and has been used as a right-sided defender under Neil. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth The central defender, 31, has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks but signed an 18-month contract in January when he arrived from Stoke. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Luke O'Nien With Wright and Arbenit Xhemaji's deals set to expire this summer, along with Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, Sunderland would be short of centre-back options. O'Nien has played there in the past, though it's unlikely he'll be used there next season. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales