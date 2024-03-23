Sunderland have eight league games remaining this season – with some of the club’s injured players expected to return after the international break.
The Black Cats have been dealing with a big injury list in recent weeks, while they’ll be hoping to end a seven-match winless run when they travel to Cardiff on Friday, March 29. Players such as Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt are set to miss the rest of this season due to injuries, yet others are expected to return before the end of the campaign.
Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like when injured players return this season:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume’s versatility and durability has proved hugely important for Sunderland this season, with the defender starting every Championship match. The 21-year-old has also been a regular for Northern Ireland. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien will return from a two-match suspension after the international break, after missing games against Southampton and QPR for picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Despite reported interest from West Ham over the summer, Ballard signed a new contract at Sunderland in August. The defender has been a regular starter this season after overcoming multiple injury setbacks last term. Photo: Frank Reid