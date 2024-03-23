Sunderland have eight league games remaining this season – with some of the club’s injured players expected to return after the international break.

The Black Cats have been dealing with a big injury list in recent weeks, while they’ll be hoping to end a seven-match winless run when they travel to Cardiff on Friday, March 29. Players such as Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt are set to miss the rest of this season due to injuries, yet others are expected to return before the end of the campaign.