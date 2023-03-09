This is what Sunderland’s summer transfer window will look like - according to Football Manager 2023.

The Black Cats have been fairly active in both transfer markets this season, adding a whole host of players to their squad in their return to the Championship.

Building on a squad that sealed promotion from League One at Wembley, Sunderland added some exciting young talents to their ranks in both the summer and January transfer windows.

But what could the upcoming summer transfer window look like on Wearside?

Well to find this out, we used Football Manager 2023 to simulate the window to see what business Sunderland conduct, both in and out of the club.

(note: in this simulation, Sunderland finished in 14th place in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.)

OUT: Lynden Gooch Charlotte FC in the MLS was Gooch's destination. Sunderland were able to recoup £575,000 from his sale.

IN: Brooklyn Lyons-Foster (loan) The young defender currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur and has been a regular in their Under-21's Premier League 2 campaign.

OUT: Harrison Sonha (loan) Sonha was loaned out to Gateshead to continue his development.