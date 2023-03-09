News you can trust since 1873
What Sunderland’s intriguing summer transfer window could look like - according to Football Manager: gallery

This is what Sunderland’s summer transfer window will look like - according to Football Manager 2023.

By Joe Buck
1 hour ago

The Black Cats have been fairly active in both transfer markets this season, adding a whole host of players to their squad in their return to the Championship.

Building on a squad that sealed promotion from League One at Wembley, Sunderland added some exciting young talents to their ranks in both the summer and January transfer windows.

But what could the upcoming summer transfer window look like on Wearside?

Well to find this out, we used Football Manager 2023 to simulate the window to see what business Sunderland conduct, both in and out of the club.

What do you make of this transfer window? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: in this simulation, Sunderland finished in 14th place in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.)

This is what Sunderland's summer transfer window will look like - according to Football Manager 2023 (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

1. Sunderland

This is what Sunderland's summer transfer window will look like - according to Football Manager 2023 (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Charlotte FC in the MLS was Gooch’s destination. Sunderland were able to recoup £575,000 from his sale.

2. OUT: Lynden Gooch

Photo: Frank Reid

The young defender currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur and has been a regular in their Under-21’s Premier League 2 campaign.

3. IN: Brooklyn Lyons-Foster (loan)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Sonha was loaned out to Gateshead to continue his development.

4. OUT: Harrison Sonha (loan)

Photo: Frank Reid

