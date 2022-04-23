The Black Cats have moved up to fourth in the League One table on 80 points, but are still just a point ahead of seventh-place Sheffield Wednesday.
Wednesday were beaten 1-0 at Wycombe and, like Sunderland, have a game in hand on some of their play-off rivals.
That means that Sunderland would only secure a top-six place on Tuesday if they beat Rotherham and Wednesday fail to win at Fleetwood.
The Black Cats will then head to Morecambe on the final day of the season next weekend, while Wednesday will host Portsmouth.
Plymouth and Wycombe are fifth and sixth respectively but both just have one match remaining.
Argyle will host MK Dons on the final day of the season while Wycombe will travel to Burton.