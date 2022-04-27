Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans.

Alex Neil’s side will finish in the League One play-off places if they beat Morecambe on the final day of the season.

Sunderland salvaged a point during a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, moving the Black Cats onto 81 points.

The Wearsiders have dropped a place in the table to fifth, though, after Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

If the Black Cats fail to win at The Mazuma Stadium on Saturday they could drop out of the top six if Wycombe or Plymouth better their result – with both sides on 80 points.

But how did Sunderland fans react to the result against Rotherham United and the play-off picture as it stands?

Here, we take a look:

@tenchylad: "Rotherham too big, strong and ugly, awful but effective team. When we played football we are much better than them, but problem is they don't let you play football. After 80 minutes I would have taken a point.”

@easygoingmaloy: “We dominated that first 15 but never looked like scoring. They dominated the rest and we never looked like scoring a world class own goal, but we did. Just need to beat Morecambe and say something like “we go again”.”

@iandobbers: “It was always going to be tough. We don’t have the players to beat them in a physical battle. It’s still in our hands, which is the one positive.”

@friendofkorg: “In our own hands. Win at Morecambe and it won’t matter what anybody else does. Was critical we didn’t lose tonight so I’ll take that.”

@ScottSm1973: “Not one bit bothered about anyone else. It’s entirely in iur own hands. Neil tried to stop the opposition rather than win the game. Should have changed it at half time as they were well short throughout the first half. We’ve been gifted a point and we move on.”

@CLQ_W1LKS: “First time AN got it wrong. 5-3-2 was to negative and played into there hands.”