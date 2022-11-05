Tony Mowbray’s side were fortunate to still be level at half-time after Anthony Patterson saved Joe Ralls’ penalty.

Cardiff took the lead four minutes after the restart, though, as Mark Harris converted Mahlon Romeo’s low cross.

The hosts did apply some late pressure but couldn’t force an equaliser.

Sunderland fans.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Liam9517: Poor performance and we deservedly lost the game. Home form needs to be addressed. We just didn't turn up today. Onto Birmingham away which will be a hard game , we simply weren't good enough today

@Adamdoran97: Not good enough today in any department. Should have made changes 15 minutes into the first half. Got bullied by their midfield. Cardiff are not a good team, a good side puts 4/5 past us today. Need to put this one to bed and move on.

@Philip_RJ89: Dismal performance, dismal result. Tony Mowbray deserves some flak for his selections, but the players do as well, because that wasn’t anywhere near good enough, and nor is our current home form. Far too many sub par individual performances today.

@TKH_72: Thought we were absolutely dire today. No structure in the side, hugely missing Evans and Pritchard from the off.

@76skelly: Awful performance from everyone bar Patterson. Woeful everywhere else. Despite him not being in the game much I’d have never taken Simms off for a midfielder when we’re chasing the game. Mowbray yet again responded to nothing in the game for me

@GazWilko86: Poor today. First time I’ll criticise the manager, got it wrong before the game and at half time. Players were poor to a man.

@BilbaoBlackCats: Things to learn from today. Neil and Ba are too naive and lack composure on the ball. We don't have any control of the game when Embleton, Pritchard and Evans are not on the pitch. They're the core of the team when it comes to our passing game and dictating the tempo

