The Black Cats fell behind in the 13th minute when Luke Cundle’s effort deflected off Luke O’Nien and past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

It was a tough first half for Tony Mowbray’s side as the hosts dominated possession and doubled their lead through Harry Darling on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland pulled a goal back through Jack Clarke at the start of the second half but couldn’t salvage a point.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Swansea.

@KarlosSAFC1982: Need to start Clarke upfront. Offers more than Pritchard or Embleton. Much better second half. Left too much to do from the first half. Need to start picking up some wins soon.

@stevebulch: Is it time for Pritchard to drop out of the team for a few weeks? He looks like he could do with a rest and reset

@GarethBarkerWMS: Much better second half with Clarke through the middle, but that turgid first half cost us a result in the end

@ElliottSAFC: First half performance cost us. Having a focal point didn’t half make a difference for the first 20 mins of the second half. Need to sort it for next week as that is three points from 12 now.

@CjgMng: Cirkin has a real challenge on his hands to try to get his place back off Alese mind, a very very good player.

@Jessica41400379: You can tell our squad really misses Stewart, hopefully he is back shortly. At the start of the season are fans would of took your hands off for 11th place for our first year back in the Championship

@tenchylad: We are on a learning curve and most of the team are the ones that finished last season at Wembley. Key players missing,new players settling in, with a new manager playing in a new league. Always disappointed to lose but I trust Mowbray and the club to consolidate us this year

