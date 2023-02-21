Rotherham took the lead in the 19th minute when captain Ollie Rathbone struck a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts then added a second 11 minutes after half-time when Shane Ferguson broke down the left before converting another low effort.

Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt did score his first Sunderland goal just after the hour mark, but it was too little too late.

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@_GraemeAtkinson: Saturday felt like a blip, just got caught with a late pen and it happens. Tonight was more disappointing. Not sure why Roberts was dropped either. With an average age of 27 Rotherham were more battled hardened. This young #SAFC side look jaded with Sat/Tues matches coming thick and fast.

@MackemAnalyst: A much improved second half (although it couldn’t get worse). Their second goal comes from a mistake and it’s against the run of play. It made it difficult to come back from. Roberts was superb and needs to be back in from the off on Saturday which will be a tough game

@sam_safc_: Lost three games since the 5th of November. One bad game doesn't define how good we have been in the past months, don't complain just get behind them

@Buntingfootball: The main positive from the game is the goal for Joe Gelhardt, has worked hard to go and get that goal now he needs to kick on from it.

@Fantanafest73: Right, I've calmed down a bit now. We were woeful in the first half. However, on reflection we still could've and maybe should've had five. Gelhardt should've had a hattrick, no doubt. If we can create that many playing that badly we'll be alright.

@M_Keeling: We were poor, it’s not the end of the world. Could now do with a win on Saturday, and the positive is a goal for Gelhardt

@BrownSlices: At least after all the talk, Gelhardt was our best player today