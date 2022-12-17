After a goalless first half, Hull striker Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty after he failed to hit the target with a low effort.

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men minutes later when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.

The visitors then took the lead as substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Yet Sunderland were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@NathRNath: Down to 10 men, penalty against us, away from home at Christmas and several long term injured players coming on in place of more injured regulars. Can’t complain with a draw, absolutely no

@eb92safc: Disappointing to lose the equaliser but there are 3 positives. 1) We didnt lose despite going down to 10 men 2) Ross Stewart got minutes and scored. 3) Dan Ballard got minutes and despite giving away the penalty was very solid.

@Fantanafest73: Strange seeing some denying Embo fouled the Hull player. Watching the slowmo Embleton is clumsy. He just goes in with his studs up waist high last minute.

@S4fcNi4ll: I’ll take a point. Would of been class to hold onto the lead but was always gonna be hard 10 men. Embleton should not have started and was stupid for him to go in like he did. Great to see Stewart score what a man he is. Hope Batth isn’t too bad we will miss him

@Liam9517: Hopefully Embleton is okay, a point away isn't the worse result and good to rosco score on his return from injury, onto Blackburn at home on Boxing Day

@profRoys: Well done @SunderlandAFC #safc. Twelfth at Christmas is an excellent performance. Happy Christmas, lads.

@AlexBainss: Different gravy with Stewart on the pitch. Let’s hope he’s definitely here at then of Jan…

