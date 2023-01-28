Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Jack Clarke took the ball off defender Issa Diop before beating goalkeeper Marek Rodak with a low finish.

Sunderland were then dealt a big injury blow when top scorer Ross Stewart was stretchered off with an injury in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham’s equaliser came just after the hour mark as captain Tom Cairney beat two opposition players before converting his shot.

Sunderland fans at Fulham. Picture by FRANK REID

Black Cats teenager Chris Rigg then had a late finish ruled out for offside in stoppage time.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Buntingfootball: Anthony Patterson excellent this afternoon, so many good saves throughout that game. Reactions top class and commanded his box really well. The save at the death to get up that high and turn the ball over the top is absolutely sensational.

@Cartergadjee: What a fantastic cup tie that was. Poor Chris Rigg having his goal disallowed proper Roy of the rovers moment. This young team are building something special. Great to watch

@MorganGraySAFC: Proud of the lads tonight, even though we should've won. More than confident we can win the replay. Really gutted for Rigg. Done us all proud. Speedy recovery to Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@lee_willingale: Very good performance against a very good team a division higher. No negatives apart from Stewart injury

@bonnietriumph: Great game, looking forward to the return at the SOL, but the immediate concern is Ross Stewart.

@BilbaoBlackCats: Fingers crossed it's not a very bad one Rossco! Whatever the extent, we hope to see you in the red and white soon!

@GazJFisher: Go and get Ellis Simms permanently, even if it means paying slightly over the odds. We absolutely cannot go the rest of the season without another striker, if not two!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@76skelly: What a game that was. Tremendous performance from every player. Thought Ballard was immense at the back, Neil excellent in the middle. Ba & Michut having good games. Roberts & Diallo amazing together & the saves from Patterson