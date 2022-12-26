What Sunderland fans are saying about Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms, Luke O'Nien, Dan Ballard and Blackburn win
Ellis Simms scored a dramatic late winner as Sunderland came from behind to beat Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.
Despite a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 18th minute when Ross Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal.
The striker responded immediately though, winning a penalty before converting from the spot four minutes later.
Substitute Ellis Simms then converted the winning goal in stoppage-time following a free-kick.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@SAFC_Analysis: People talk about Diallo’s dribbling but what impresses me every week is his passing. His pass selection is perfect. The weight and choice of pass. Whether to float or drive it to feet. His ball striking and ability to punch/swipe a pass. He’s eye-catching but also efficient.
@dbray65: Great result lads but come on #safc get Stewart tied down on new contract
@lukerids: Dan Ballard man mountain centre half. Some player
@TKH_72: Great win that, good performance by most. Not really impressed with Blackburn, but can't ask much more of Mowbray and the lads today, Stewart is a huge difference maker
@Ian_Crow3: SAS back with a bang. Stewart unlucky OG, but instantly wins a pen and converts and late on set piece comes in. Ballard does unreal and Simms with the deft touch to win. Ballard and O'Nien unreal, Stewart same and subs chipped in too.
@dan_humphrey1: What a comeback! Luke O’Nien absolutely outstanding from start to finish. Huge three points.
@Andy_SAFCSE9: Every Sunderland player superb today. Well deserved win that against one of the best teams in the league. Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien in particular though were absolutely unreal!
@Joecsmith11: Dan Ballard is a absolute monster of a centre half isn't he.. that’s a fantastic win, we are right in the play off mix this season imo
@DanMeister1234: Everyone played well today. Patto made a crucial save; O'Nien & Ballard marshalled the defence well in Batth's absence. Neil was controlling the midfield; Clarke, Diallo and Roberts linked very well today and Stewart was a presence up front, showing what we've missed.
@StuzMate: Excellent result for Sunderland this afternoon. Keep Ross Stewart for remainder of season and I think there is every chance of a finish in play-off places.
@RyanEvans29: I’ve said when #Sunderland gets back Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms back together on the pitch that this team is going to be a lot of trouble for the Championship