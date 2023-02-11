After a pretty uneventful first half, the Black Cats showed more attacking intent after the break.

Patrick Roberts then scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland against Reading.

@Ian_Crow3: Hard fought, deserved three points. A horrid game of long balls to Carroll and time-wasting, but stepped up in the second half. Roberts unreal again, defence unreal, with Alese acting as a No 9 at times. Lads fought well and both sides got what they deserved. Onto QPR Tuesday

@mksavage73: Poor performance, great result. #safc winning when not playing well is a super attribute #HawayTheLads BUT our lack of a top centre-forward will cost us IMO. Can’t see how Gelhardt is the answer?

@Liam9517: It wasn't pretty football to watch but we got the job done and came away with the three points. At this stage of the season it's important to grind out results like this even if you don't play well, onto QPR away on Tuesday

@DjRoberts22: Patrick Roberts is top level, ain’t he. If poorer teams let him have the ball, he’s gonna have fun. Was brilliant when he dropped deeper in the second half and controlled the game

@Philip_RJ89: Was that a hard-fought win or what? Awful in the first half, miles better in the second half, and Roberts made the difference. Thought Michut was excellent again, too.

@CLQ_W1LKS: Love Paddy Roberts. Reading have to be the worst team I've seen at the SoL in ages.

@JoshimitsuSAFC: Hard earned win. Not pretty, but I think not unbiased to say deserved.

@Owensara5: That was Michut’s best gane for us today. Was outstanding, looking a real talent.

@JoshWilsonn_: That was a hard watch, what a boring game, Reading clearly coming for a point, but we’ll take it.

@StaceyA_91: What a massive three points that is against a team that literally time wasted from eight minutes.

