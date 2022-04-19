Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result moved the Black Cats back into the League One play-off places with three games remaining, and their fate remains in their own hands.

Wycombe were also held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon which keeps the Chairboys level on points with Sunderland having played a game more

The Black Cats will now prepare for Saturday’s home game against Cambridge, before matches against Rotherham and Morecambe.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the match:

@Philip_RJ89: Not a disastrous result in the context of the playoff race, but that feels like a massive missed opportunity. The performance wasn’t up to scratch and too many individual players didn’t really turn up. We looked hesitant at times, too. Frustrating

@PlannerMarj: Corry Evans our motm. Rarely gave the ball away and looked calm and assured throughout. Helped give us a solid platform.

@76skelly: Bailey Wright and Evans very close at MoM for me. Both provided a platform that the more creative players should have built on

@ElliottSAFC: A point is a fair result, neither team really threw caution to the wind. Just hope its doesn't prove to be two points dropped

@pauljacques83: Plymouth have Wigan and MK Dons in that order. Wycombe have Sheff Wed and finish with Burton. I'd say our last three games are more favourable

@RoryFallow: Would also like to announce the opening of the Corry Evans Fan Club. Excellent today and has been so for a while now.

@JamieJoslyn1: Pretty average performance at best from Sunderland but with Wycombe also drawing that's an acceptable point with Wycombe playing Sheff Wednesday on Saturday, Two wins from three should make play-offs

@davey_lad: Wish we had an alternative to Stewart.. He looks worn out. His work rate has dipped massively over the last few weeks and looks totally lost in recent games

@simonraper1: Ten games unbeaten and love a clean sheet. Important that we didn’t lose today.