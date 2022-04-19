The result moved the Black Cats back into the League One play-off places with three games remaining, and their fate remains in their own hands.
Wycombe were also held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon which keeps the Chairboys level on points with Sunderland having played a game more
The Black Cats will now prepare for Saturday’s home game against Cambridge, before matches against Rotherham and Morecambe.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the match:
@Philip_RJ89: Not a disastrous result in the context of the playoff race, but that feels like a massive missed opportunity. The performance wasn’t up to scratch and too many individual players didn’t really turn up. We looked hesitant at times, too. Frustrating
@PlannerMarj: Corry Evans our motm. Rarely gave the ball away and looked calm and assured throughout. Helped give us a solid platform.
@76skelly: Bailey Wright and Evans very close at MoM for me. Both provided a platform that the more creative players should have built on
@ElliottSAFC: A point is a fair result, neither team really threw caution to the wind. Just hope its doesn't prove to be two points dropped
@pauljacques83: Plymouth have Wigan and MK Dons in that order. Wycombe have Sheff Wed and finish with Burton. I'd say our last three games are more favourable
@RoryFallow: Would also like to announce the opening of the Corry Evans Fan Club. Excellent today and has been so for a while now.
@JamieJoslyn1: Pretty average performance at best from Sunderland but with Wycombe also drawing that's an acceptable point with Wycombe playing Sheff Wednesday on Saturday, Two wins from three should make play-offs
@davey_lad: Wish we had an alternative to Stewart.. He looks worn out. His work rate has dipped massively over the last few weeks and looks totally lost in recent games
@simonraper1: Ten games unbeaten and love a clean sheet. Important that we didn’t lose today.
@joey__burton__: Don't think this is particularly the worst result in the world. Bit of a non-event, felt we could have got more out of the second half but that's just the way it goes sometimes. Play-offs still very much possible.