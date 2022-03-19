The Black Cats remain in the League One play-off places after Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe also dropped points, yet it was an opportunity missed for Alex Neil’s side.

Patrick Roberts impressed for the visitors after he was recalled to the starting XI.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

Luke O'Nien chance.

@76skelly: Massively lacking that killer pass again. Roberts was the only one who looked like creating anything. Clarke missed some chances. Stewart never stops working but he’s not getting any service at the minute. Two points dropped, just like down Charlton

@chodgson2002: That’s a devastating result today especially considering the results around us. Excellent for the majority of the game, created a lot of chances without really being challenged at the back. Roberts easily MOTM but there was some great performances all over the pitch

@soderlund72: Build up play was ok, but the end product was lacking. Poor finishing,keeper not tested enough. So frustrating yet again

@Capt_Fishpaste: Honestly, #SAFC drive you mental! Very good performance though and another clean sheet. Just gotta keep plugging away.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Another good performance without taking the three points. Feels like we need to play poorly and turn it on around the 80th min to secure the win these days.

@ASDevine95: File that firmly under ‘one of those days’. Evans and Clarke sitters, not given two absolute stone wall penalties and keeper pulling off a worldie from Stewart, but results like that are why we’re scrapping for the play-offs and not the autos

@Dan1879_SAFC: Should’ve won that comfortably! Bad result, we can’t afford to drop any more points. Stewart’s header at the end looked a certain goal, keeper has pulled off a hell of a stop there. But Clarke should’ve had the game sewn up for us way before then! Wasteful

@MarkLaw34877400: Plenty of chances could have been 4-0 unfortunately just wasn't our day!!!

@DanielJenks89: Another two points dropped. You must take the opportunities, especially at this stage of the season

