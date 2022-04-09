The Black Cats took the lead when Corry Evans opened the scoring with a low shot in the 16th minute, yet U’s defender Elliott Moore headed the hosts level before half-time.

Both sides had chances in the second half before Sunderland substitute Elliot Embleton scored a dramatic winner two minutes from the end.

The result moved Sunderland back into the play-off places as league rivals Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all dropped points.

Corry Evans scores for Sunderland against Oxford.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Billyh1973: Big three points today @SunderlandAFC. Well done @elliot_embo on another big contribution to this season. The amount of points he’s been involved in with goals and assists priceless

@Dan1879_SAFC: Patterson with two top saves and Embleton with the winner! Two homegrown lads winning such a crucial game for us. Love to see it

@76skelly: Another massive three points gained. Big save from Patterson at 1-1. Stewart really should have made it 3-1 at the end but not to worry and on to Friday

@Philip_RJ89: One thing is absolutely certain right now: the teams around us in the play-off mix will be aware that, under Alex Neil, we are never beaten and will chase games until the very end. Psychologically, that’s so crucial ahead of a potential play-off campaign.

@kjmitchell04: What a win! And everyone else dropping points Lovely Saturday

@GarethDuff: Relief!! What a massive three points that is!! Far from pretty but I’ll take anything at this stage. Don’t say this too loud, we could actually make the play-offs here!!

@Ian_Crow3: Poor performance, but Sheff Wed and Wycombe drawing and us beating Oxford makes for a huge three points. Patterson making major saves and AN awareness to change it up in Embo and that change to make the difference, unreal. Results all that matter and we're getting them.

@SAFCKiwi: Elliot Embleton the super sub again. Massive result despite a few heart attack moments towards the end!

@Ali_Marshall10: Absolutely MASSIVE win that, with results going our way. Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Morecambe to play - a chance to go into the plays-offs with real momentum.