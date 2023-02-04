After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.

The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how some fans reacted to the Millwall result:

Sunderland fans at Millwall

@PaddyHollis123: Great result at a very tough place to go, very happy with that

@PeterBeuster: Well done lads, ground out a hard earned point. Dennis Cirkin as brave as a lion for the equaliser.

@Sthompson009: Went to Fulham last week and matched them playing football. Went to Millwall this week and matched them in a battle. Love this young team man

@Ian_Crow3: Great point. Not at our best, but showed great resilience, Pritchard came back with a bang to set up Cirkin, who is hopefully alright after a bad clatter to his head. Showed fight after going behind and took a point from a tough physical side.

@Adamdoran97: Would've taken a point beforehand. Millwall did what Millwall do, made it physical and cut out our midfield which worked on the whole. Pritchard's delivery was quality. Ballard and Batth were solid, Cirkin bravery. Good point, move on

@jimmmyreay: Won’t be many harder fought points all season. Missed physicality up top but not really Gelhardt’s game at all. Great subs (esp Pritch - great impact we’ve missed him) and as usual this season can’t fault the fight and desire either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@MackemAnalyst: Very respectable point. Cirkin’s second brave header of the season ruled out a freak Millwall goal. The lads battled brilliantly and showed so much bravery and character to come back into the game. Ballard, Batth, Neil and Hume all superb again!

@mackem49000: Great hard fought point against a very physical bruising side.. our young not so tall side battled admirably.. happy with that

@SAFC_Luke_2703: Very good point considering we were poor until the last 20 minutes, hopefully we get used to having Gelhardt instead of Stewart