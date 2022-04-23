Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart was brought down by U’s defender Lloyd Jones, who was subsequently sent off.

Stewart then converted from the penalty spot before Elliot Embleton doubled the hosts’ advantage with a free-kick.

Cambridge pulled a goal back through Paul Digby, before Stewart added his second, while Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth also got on the scoresheet.

Ross Stewart scores from the penalty spot.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result moved Sunderland up to fourth in the table ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Rotherham:

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Fantanafest73: Take a bow @LyndenGooch. Outstanding today for #safc let's have a few more of those

@RossSanderson25: The red card helped but that was defo a banana skin game. Big win as goal difference could be massive

@garykerr1978: I've given Gooch grief most of this season and justified at times but man of the match today. That's why I get frustrated as I know there's a good player there, just been hiding most of this season. Fair play to the dude

@76skelly: Couldn’t ask for an easier game than that. Embleton MoM for me, everything good went through him. Gooch too, another who had a very good game

@Clairesafc7: Could watch Gooch all day when he’s on his game like today! Excellent win that

@JRuddy_1: Very good day at the office. Good team performance and some excellent individual performances. Up to fourth and goal difference boosted. Massive game Tuesday night now.

@Capt_Fishpaste: That performance is why I’ll always defend Gooch after one of his shockers. He never hides and always bounces back. One of the bravest players we have

@Padraigthe4th: What a result that was. Really can’t fault any of the performances today, Gooch, Embleton and Stewart were superb. Admittedly, things were made slightly easier by their sending off, but the manner in which we won was emphatic, and has really helped our goal difference