Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford were both named in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, before Henderson netted the game’s opening goal in the 38th minute.

Pickford also made a crucial save when the game was still goalless, helping The Three Lions set up a last eight clash with France on Saturday.

Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to Henderson’s goal:

Jordan Henderson of England celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

On Facebook Adam Noble said: "One of our great talents showing the rest of the world that Sunderland make some of the best players in the world. The lad gets stick but he’s been a strong character at Liverpool and a even bigger one with England”

Valerie Metcalf added: “Both Mackems had great games tonight. I am so proud. What with Jill Scott as queen of the jungle, 2022 looks as if it will end well.”

William Atkinson commented: “Well done, Jordan! Now let’s finish the job this time!”

Duncan White replied: “Such a strong, calming influence for the England midfield.”

Alan Easby asked: “Controls the game for England. Can we have him back?”

On Twitter @ekbthered responded: “Shear class and not to forgetting Pickford’s save”

@andy_mcgill tweeted: “Great weekend for Sunderland! Josh Kelly, Jordan Henderson scoring for England”

@redwhite_red added: “England's first half success was founded on Pickford and Henderson. Made in Sunderland.”

@Boysy80 said: “Pickford and Henderson carrying England.”

