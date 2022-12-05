What Sunderland fans are saying about Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford after England’s win over Senegal
England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup – and two former Sunderland men played a key part in their 3-0 win over Senegal.
Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford were both named in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, before Henderson netted the game’s opening goal in the 38th minute.
Pickford also made a crucial save when the game was still goalless, helping The Three Lions set up a last eight clash with France on Saturday.
Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to Henderson’s goal:
On Facebook Adam Noble said: "One of our great talents showing the rest of the world that Sunderland make some of the best players in the world. The lad gets stick but he’s been a strong character at Liverpool and a even bigger one with England”
Valerie Metcalf added: “Both Mackems had great games tonight. I am so proud. What with Jill Scott as queen of the jungle, 2022 looks as if it will end well.”
William Atkinson commented: “Well done, Jordan! Now let’s finish the job this time!”
Duncan White replied: “Such a strong, calming influence for the England midfield.”
Alan Easby asked: “Controls the game for England. Can we have him back?”
On Twitter @ekbthered responded: “Shear class and not to forgetting Pickford’s save”
@andy_mcgill tweeted: “Great weekend for Sunderland! Josh Kelly, Jordan Henderson scoring for England”
@redwhite_red added: “England's first half success was founded on Pickford and Henderson. Made in Sunderland.”
@Boysy80 said: “Pickford and Henderson carrying England.”
@MrB_ctfc commented: “Made in Sunderland!!! The two Jordans! Pickford saves at one end and Henderson scores at the other!”