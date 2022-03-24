The 39-year-old made an emotional return to Wearside in January and says it was a ‘really tough decision’ to bring an end to his playing days.

But while Black Cats supporters will still hold Defoe in high regard, his retirement could leave Sunderland short of attacking options as they aim to win promotion from League One.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

Jermain Defoe playing for Sunderland. Picture by Martin Swinney

@MichaelPotts_: Defoe. Fantastic player, fantastic legacy, fantastic ambassador. Love the guy, but I'm disappointed and don't think he should be immune to criticism. Why now? All he had to do was commit to six months and he's lasted six games. Left us massively short. Very poor

@Dan1879_SAFC: Defoe retiring now leaves us with issues mind. If Broadhead isn't fit then we've zero alternatives to Stewart unless we use Kimpioka

@Capt_Fishpaste: Best of luck Jermain and thanks for the incredible memories.

@Ridderz86: Happy retirement to an absolute footballing legend. On a selfish note it left us short and Speakman needs questioning more than ever now for me.

@_andyyoureastar: Sentiment has ruined our season; the Keane fiasco and then what’s now turned into a fiasco with Defoe. The most Sunderland thing Sunderland have ever done.

@davidallison88: Got nothing against Jermain Defoe, he’ll always be a legend. But this is a club run on PR stunts and it’s not getting us anywhere

@kellyharveysafc: All the best Jermain Defoe and thank you for the memories at #SAFC

@Scookie555: Feel let down tbh - came back making all the noises about here to do a job and help get us promoted - not sure how walking away with seven games to go when we need him with only one fit striker is anything other than a cop out - why not wait until the end of the season?

@dazzasafc85: Love the bloke to bits but an awful signing. Probably distracted us from other targets in January and now left us threadbare up top with some of our most important games still left to play. Questions on his tenure need asking at the end of the season

