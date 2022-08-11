Black Cats boss Alex Neil made 11 changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s win at Bristol City, with the Scot keen to give minutes to other members of his squad.
An excellent strike from Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, before substitute Sylla Sow added a second after half-time.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:
@ElliottSAFC: Once reinforcements are brought in I think it's imperative we get League One loans for Diamond, Matete and Hume, all three need to be playing week in, week out to help them to improve. I believe all three can still improve, come back and offer us something.
@76skelly: To be fair I wasn’t expecting much from tonight… then I saw the team and lowered my expectations… then they started to play and it was very poor to say the least. Still, on to Saturday and all that
@Philip_RJ89: Fair play to Jack Diamond. He was our brightest spark by some distance
@Ali_Marshall10: Feel for the neutral watching that. 11 changes, but fairly obvious the majority of our second string aren’t good enough. Need three more additions at the very least.
@JacobKirkbride: Second team aye but still a poor performance. We urgently need strength in the middle otherwise it will come back to bite us if we get injuries
@Ian_Crow3: Poor tonight. Exiting cup I don't care about, but the performances of the fringe players was poor. Diamond aside, it's concerning should players get injured.
@pjcatcherside1: Meh. Probably to be expected when you make 11 changes like that. Safe to say not many of them are going to be starting on Saturday.
@C_P_C_Y_R_K: As much as I don’t care about the cup we desperately need some strength in depth and this shows!
@FlyingGingeman: I'm glad the more senior players got a rest, and with 11 changes you're always going to struggle. AN may have made his mind up now about some of those fringe players, with only the FA Cup as a distraction some may not play again. league importance is much greater.