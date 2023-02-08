The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.

It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Ian_Crow3: What an effort over two games. Poor start but held our own and did ourselves proud. Clarke and Bennette with great finishes, but not enough, their quality showed in the important moments when we were on top. Proud and encouraged by that, but full focus now on the league.

@Loopy72Wardrope: Tough one to take. Could have been a different story if we had a fit striker in the squad

@BMordey7: May be out, but still so proud of this squad

@EthanSmith1717: They gave it 110% and fought to the very end. Onto the next and haway the lads

@Carnival_Kids: Impressed with how we managed to stay in that. Periods where the gulf in class was evident but can’t fault our character. Enjoyable but more important games to come

@harrygbm: Patrick Roberts some player

@antoneee_x: We actually have an entire squad full of players to be proud of. That is one of a kind

@safcpj: Not bad against a top 10 Prem team, short of strikers and that’s obvious but plenty of positives and a bright future for this young and improving team, onwards and upwards

@Ramma_____: Scintillating cup tie against a strong Fulham team, could’ve gone either way. Thought we showed good quality, Fulham a little bit more nous and experience when needed

@KingsOkol1: Amad Diallo x Patrick Roberts has been really nice ever since they've been allowed in the same starting lineup