The Black Cats took a first-half lead after fine strikes from Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead inside the opening 14 minutes.

Yet a disjointed start to the second half saw Shrewsbury draw level after goals from Josh Vela and former Cats defender Tom Flanagan.

Nathan Broadhead then scored a stoppage-time winner when he headed home Jack Clarke's cross.

Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@safcfansreact: If we’d had Broadhead all season we’d have achieved automatic promotion this season. Just my thoughts.

@76skelly: Can’t fault the never say die and fight to the end attitude, but that game should never have been like that. Ended the first half awful and carried it into the second. Still, another massive three points and head to Plymouth

@Ian_Crow3: From throwing away a two-goal lead to a last minute winner. Broadhead must be signed permanently, his brace and in form Embo screamer. Three points all that matter and left it late but snatched them. Of course we need better against Plymouth, but points are all that matter right now.

@Dan1879_SAFC: Another last minute winner! How many times can we keep doing it? Credit to the manager though, he’s built that belief in the squad

@Weetfish0077: Good last minute win again. First 15 minutes were awesome but after that second goal Shrewsbury made a fist of it because we let them!! Broadhead is far too good for this league and great tactical change yet again by Alex Neil.

@Philip_RJ89: What a suitably bonkers game to start this Easter double-header. 2-0 up, lose control, concede two cheap goals, and then Broadhead pops up with another crucial goal to win it. A huge victory, and now we need to back this up on Monday.

@Jhouns1991: Broadhead will be playing in the Championship next season whether it be with Everton or us. Different gravy that lad.

@lord_barrold: It’s like the Keano days all over again. No good for the heart! BUT… another win.