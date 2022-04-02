Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to head home a stoppage-time winner when he converted Elliot Embleton’s cross.

The result moved the Black Cats upto sixth in the League One table with six games remaining.

Here’s what some fans are saying about the match:

Sunderland players celebrate after Nathan Broadhead's goal against Gillingham.

@DanielJenks89: Great to win, but my word we played badly. At this stage it is just about the results and you take them no matter the performance

@irobarmstrong: Last minute winners are always amazing. Last minute winners that cause the opposition to suddenly stop time wasting and go into panic mode

@KyleRitchieSJ: Think Broadhead is the man that could be the difference and get us promoted. Changed the game today and adds a new dimension to the team, imperative that we keep him fit

@76skelly: Big three points and it papers over some massive performance cracks… but I suppose we’ll all take the points and move on to next week

@SpeakSAFC: Signing Broadhead is a must and extending Roberts’ deal seems a no brainer. Regardless of where we are next season.

@Philip_RJ89: That’s one of the most priceless goals we’ve scored all season. Nathan Broadhead might just have kept our promotion hopes alive and saved Alex Neil’s bacon as well.

@MartinPurvis6: Better late than never I suppose! This is SAFC though and we should expect it. Big result for us, at 94 minutes we were in 8th place, now it’s 6th. We had 80% possession and 25 shots with only 6 on target though!

@DRiley_06: Broadhead is too good for this league,out and out striker. Pleased he's with us

@MiserableMackem: We've got out of jail due to Broadhead being the only one with some class today. Three points are three points BUT that was abysmal today. No two ways about it.

@bensoncolin2010: Need to get more shots on target - only a fifth of shots ended up on target but still happy with the win. Will take 1-0 wins for the rest of the season

