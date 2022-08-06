Black Cats debutant Ellis Simms, who has signed on loan from Everton, scored twice at Ashton Gate, before Ross Stewart headed home his first Championship goal for the winner.
Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:
@GarethBarkerWMS: To go 2-1 down then keep going, brilliant. Clarke fantastic. Simms a different option and looked excellent. Pleased for Stewart as he worked his backside off. Pritchard woke up after his error. We look a well oiled machine with improvements to come
@JakeRowanTOPP: Big shout out to Simms and Stewart. Especially Stewart, showed last year he was a Championship striker already. Buzzing he’s got his first goal.
@chodgson2002: Brilliant performance that, two mistakes for the goals but defended generally well and we were excellent going forward. Simms and Stewart could be some partnership this season and Jack Clarke was absolutely brilliant again.
@_ba98_: Ellis Simms ran the show today. Absolutely quality. Do we have the new SAS? Simms & Stewart
@_Shakes_22: What a win, second half we where unbelievable. Up the wizards
@LdoubleE_87: What a win that is! - we were absolutely sensational after our equaliser - proven we can mix it up at this level without a doubt, what a player @_ellissimms looks like too - gerrin Sunlun
@_GraemeAtkinson: What a result. Massive three points and one that should give huge confidence to the squad. If we can make some additions with the same quality as Simms and Ballard we can compete in this league and compete well.