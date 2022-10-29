After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.

Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.

Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Sunderland fans at Luton

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Capt_Fishpaste: Think Amad was very good on the ball today. Liability when we are under pressure though. Definitely needs to engage more with the defensive side of the game.

@martin_wigham: Looked so much more threatening in that second half when Simms came on the pitch. Take a point but feel we could have won. Hopefully get Simms in from the start on Wednesday!

@joshmontage656: Second half was much better with Simms back as well

@ste_king1: Excellent second half performance. Should have come away with all three points. Simms made a difference when he came on as did Michut

@OutSide_TheBox2: Sunderland have ticked over nicely without Stewart and Simms considering. A useful point today at Luton. Once they’re back and up and running no doubt #SAFC will move further up the table

@ElliottSAFC: At least this ref was been consistent. He was useless for both sides

@Ian_Crow3: Deserved point. Amad lively, made stuff happen. Such a difference having Simms there, a ST occupying defenders and Mowbray made smart subs who got us going forward. Encouraging fight to come from behind after that chaotic Burnley game. Onto Huddersfield next

@PeterJWhalen7: Decent point away from home. Another point on the board and great to have Ellis Simms back.

@NightwingSAFC: Referees lost total control

@cadburyegginc: Probably the better side. Although not too much in it. Simms gives us a whole different dimension. Hard working, as it has been all season. Point away from home is always good.