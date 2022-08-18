Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.

The Blades made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe.

Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s how some fans responded to the result:

@JordanGowling29: Absolutely proud of Sunderland tonight, seen sides like this fold under pressure more times than I care to remember. We will be fine now doubt

@Volcanic_Ash24: Credit where it’s due, I thought #safc were really good on the ball, passed it about well and looked decent moving it about even after the red card.

@karlt86: Can’t question the effort tonight especially after the red. Says it all when they are celebrating beating 10 men!

@Richard_Purdom: And I actually thought Dan Neil was playing well up until the red card. He'll learn from it, but we'd have got at least a point if we'd stayed at 11

@Anthony_Bulmer: Best way of maturing for Dan Neil, apologise for his mistake. It will help him mature and learn.

@Rollie3333: Patterson kept us in that tonight. Well played son.

@joshmontage656: Valiant second-half performance that, think we’ll be absolutely fine. On Dan Neil that unfortunately, young lad plenty to learn