Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.

The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.

Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland celebrates after scoring at Shrewsbury. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Philip_RJ89: It says something about the direction the academy is heading that we could bring on Chris Rigg for his debut today- and that Tony Mowbray and the coaches had faith in him.

@Ian_Crow3: Thought Bennette looked very good, had them on strings at times. Michut and Neil controlled that midfield completely. Roberts doing what he does best. But a word for Chris Rigg, 15 but showed desire when he came on, ran at his man and won corner for goal. Future is bright.

@Delilahlyns: What a finish by Luke O’Nien! Fair play we kept plugging away and throughly deserved the win. Should have had a pen too

@_JordanSimpson: Although he was only on for 10 minutes, Chris Rigg looked assured on the ball considering he’s only 15. Won the corner for the equaliser as well. Hopefully we see more of the lad this season.

@Buntingfootball: The way Sunderland have won that game today shows just how much unity we have in this team. Fight right until the death and just never say die, Luke O’Nien couldn’t be a more deserving scorer of the winner he’s had a fantastic campaign. Chris Rigg made a huge impact there

@ALS_Fanzine: Well a game of two halves Shrewsbury played well first 30, we came into the game They score with 10 minutes left as we had dominated the half Stewart scores in 91st minute, Luke O'Nien seals it in the 94th