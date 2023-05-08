After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner.

Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Sunderland fans.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@Ian_Crow3: WE ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS!!! What an effort!!! What a squad!!! A season to remember and a dominant second half gives us a play-off place. We will play Luton and bring them on. We won't go down without a fight, and no matter what, it's been a fantastic season.

@dgp202: Obviously I love Amad, Paddy Roberts, and Clarke more than anything but special shout out to Pierre Ekwah who was class from minute one today. Best performance in red and white

@mam24rice: Ekwah was man of the match for me today. Wish he had notched his first goal too

@marcdarkshark: Ekwah and Dan Neil were incredible today! Pritchard was superb when he came on! Patterson's save was fantastic! Come on Sunderland

@JohnJKerr: No shortage of candidates but Pierre Ekwah man of the match for me. Handful of starts in his career and he puts in a performance like that in our biggest game of the season. Passing, vision, anticipation all superb. - got a great talent on our hands.

@buff_egan: What a UNBELIEVABLE achievement. The play-offs were beyond our wildest dreams. And we don't actually have a striker. And the majority of our squad got promoted from League One. Absolute quality

@iandobbers: Lost our manager early on. Ended the season with no centre halves, no captain, no strikers. What a team.

@D_Heslop81: Lost for words for what we’ve seen from this team all season long. Just incredible, Mowbray deserves an insane amount of credit. Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant

@Keiith_C_1971: Unbelievable lads . It’s been a long time since I felt this much pride of a Sunderland side . Whatever happens , thanks for the tremendous season

