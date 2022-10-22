First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Tony Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval, before the Clarets’ second-half comeback.

Nathan Tella’s header halved the deficit, while goals from substitute Manuel Benson and winger Anass Zaroury saw Vincent Kompany’s side take the lead.

Josh Brownhill then added a fourth with three minutes remaining.

Sunderland fans.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted:

@Parkersafc: Had a feeling that might happen in the second half. That's football. They'll be in the promotion mix. We need to remember we're a newly promoted side

@Buntingfootball: Burnley quicker all over in the second half and that’s the difference in quality between the teams. Sunderland first half played some great stuff especially Trai Hume and Amad Diallo but Kompany addressed it in the second half and made the switch with Barnes off and Burnley took over. Onto Luton

@Philip_RJ89: The best first half of the season followed by the most inexplicable twenty minutes of the season. At 2-0, we needed to manage the game, keep control, and see it through, perhaps with another goal.

@ElliottSAFC: Second half was just not good enough, steaming from the first goal. We were not set up from the word go and that seems to set the tone. I think if we kept it tight for 10-15mins. They will be afternoons like that. We just have to make sure they aren't too many of them.

@MichaelBowers15: That third goal is fair enough. But the first two Burnley goals were appalling ones to give away. Need to stop conceding so many.

@worthy_noah: Need need need a striker to hold the ball up, ball keeps coming back to us and can’t get out of our own half at all. Need one going both forward and backward. Play-off side without injuries but…injuries happen. Really disappointing.

@NathJones92: First time this season I can say I'm so disappointed with #SAFC. Cracking start, get ourselves a two goal advantage and we absolutely threw it away. Could see Kompany had fired into them at half time